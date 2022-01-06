Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakh second-tier banks and financial organizations suspend operations

    6 January 2022, 10:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the second-tier banks and financial organizations of Kazakhstan have suspended their work today, Kazinform reports quoting Khabar 24.

    «The financial regulation and development agency and National Bank reported that the operations of all financial organizations, including the second-tier banks, have been suspended starting from January 6, 2022 due to the anti-terror operations and Internet service interruptions,» press secretary of the National Bank Olzhas Ramazanov said.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Banks Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region