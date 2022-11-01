Go to the main site
    Kazakh schools to gradually receive academic autonomy

    1 November 2022, 12:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, an independent assessment of education quality will be implemented in Kazakhstan, and schools will gradually receive academic autonomy.

    «The school assessment system will gain a diagnostic character instead of repressive one. The work on recognition of final assessment results at the international level will be conducted,» the Minister said.

    Askhat Aimagambetov emphasized the importance of covering children with CAS activities.

    «We plan to open schoolchildren’s palaces, young technicians’ clubs, schools of music and art, children’s technological parks. Secondary schools are actively developing student self-government today. All this will contribute to the development of children’s critical and analytical thinking,» he added.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

