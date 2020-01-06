Kazakh schoolgirls invent a forest steppe fire detection device

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Two students of Nazarbayev Intellectual School from Aktobe received proprietary rights for their device to detect and prevent forest-steppe fires, Kazinform reports.

Aidana Kenzhebayeva and Samal Ali are the authors of the Fire Finder project.

The girls demonstrated their device at the national robotic science championship in Smart City nomination in Pavlodar to pick up the first place. The device is equipped with temperature and infrared rays sensors and mobile communication modules. The sensors detect flame and send SMS alerts to mobile numbers containing the code or address if the fire starts.