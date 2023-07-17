Go to the main site
    Kazakh schoolchildren win silver at robotics championship in Australia

    17 July 2023, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 300 children from 10 countries including China, Canada, India and the U.S. participated in Asia Pacific Open Championship held at the Macquarie University in Australia, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Two teams from Almaty Republican Physics and Mathematics School (FIZMAT) and Astana-based Nur-Orda School represented Kazakhstan at the event.

    The team of FIZMAT won a silver medal at the event and was nominated for two prestigious awards – Think Award and Connect Award.

    «These competitions are not only a strong experience for us. It is about building professional connections, and an opportunity to show our country as a highly technological and developed in STEM,» captain of the team Tair Kareneyev says.

    The school students were invited to the international championship following the FIRST Central Asian Games held with the support of the Ministry of Enlightenment in February this year.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Kazakhstan
