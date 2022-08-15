Go to the main site
    • Kazakh schoolchildren win record number of medals at international olympiads

    15 August 2022 09:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani schoolchildren won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics held in Indonesia from August 7th to 15th, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, who shared this information on his Facebook account.

    Four students represented Kazakhstan at this prestigious international event. All of them were named the prizewinners of the IOI, having competed against 350 participants from almost 90 countries of the world.

    Zhambyl Maksotov from Uralsk and Maukhammadarif Sakhmoldin from Semey won silver medals, while Van Lee and Taimas Korganbayev from Almaty took bronze.

    Thus, in 2022, Kazakhstani schoolchildren brought a record number of medals from the most prestigious international Olympiads.

    In total, a team of Kazakhstan earned 27 medals, including 3 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze ones.

    This year, thanks to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support, the prizewinners of international Olympiads will receive up to 4.5mln tenge cash prizes and will be awarded university grants.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Education #Kazakhstan
