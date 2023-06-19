Go to the main site
    Kazakh schoolchildren win 4 medals at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad

    19 June 2023, 12:09

    KHIVA. KAZINFORM – Four schoolchildren from Kazakhstan won four medals at the International Olympiad in Chemistry named after Abu Rayhan al-Beruni in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    The event brought together 130 young scientists from 16 countries of the world.

    Grade 10 student of the Bilim Innovation Lyceum from Mangistau region Adilzhan Moldagulov, Grade 10 student of the Bilim Innovation Lyceum from Zhambyl region Dias Korshybek, Grade 11 student of the Bilim Innovation Lyceum from Astana and Grade 11 student of Haileybury Almaty Imash Insar scooped medals at the Chemistry Olympiad in Khiva.

    All four students are the prize winners of the International Mendeleyev Chemistry Olympiad.

    This was the first edition of the International Olympiad in Chemistry named after Abu Rayhan al-Beruni.

    Education Kazakhstan
