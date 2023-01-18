Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai stuns Kyrgyz boxer at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national boxing team is off to a good start at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkenbai took on Kyrgyz boxer Anvarzhan Khodzhiyev in the -48kg weight category on the first day of the tournament and won by the anonymous decision of the judges.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

Photo: sports.kz



