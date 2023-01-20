Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis

20 January 2023, 14:27
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai won his quarterfinal match at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Tashkenbai defeated a Malaysian boxer in the -48kg weight category by the anonymous decision of the judges. At the start of the tournament he sent home Kyrgyz boxer Anvarzhan Khodzhiyev.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Recall that another Kazakhstani boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan rooted Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov in the -57kg weight class on Day 1 of the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s national team at the event is represented by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
