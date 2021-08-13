Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Sanayev to donate his Olympic medal rewards to the needy and sick children

    13 August 2021, 21:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Olympic bronze medal winner, freestyle wrestler Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan will donate his Olympic medal cash rewards to the needy families and sick children, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting with journalists Sanayev expressed gratitude to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the development of the country’s sports. He also thanked the people of Kazakhstan for their faith and support and opportunity.

    He also shared his childhood dream of becoming an Olympic champion and to help low-income families and child patients. His dream came true so he decided to donate all his medal cash bonuses to the needy families and sick kids.

    Sanayev added that he would get ready for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

    As earlier reported, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev awarded the Olympic bronze winners. All of them received orders and KZT 31 mln for their bronze medals. Their coaches earned KZT 25 mln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Social support Sport Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
    Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals
    Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour
    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry