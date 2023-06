Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova ranking 1,162 in the world propelled to the W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals underway in Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

She beat Kamonwan Yodpetch in three sets to advance further.

Earlier Aruzhan defeated Man Ying Maggie Ng 6:4, 6:7, 6:4.