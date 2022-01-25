Kazakh Sagandykova eases into Australian Open Juniors quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan the country’s tennis player stormed into the 3rd round at the Australian Open Juniors 2022, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The 17-year-old Sagandykova and Russia’s Ekaterina Khayrutdinova in the 2nd round crashed Greece’s Michaela Laki and Dimitra Pavlou with a score of 6:3, 6:3.

In the quarterfinal they will play vs winners of the match between Lucie Havlícková/Dominika Šalková and Kayla Cross/Victoria Mboko.