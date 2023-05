Kazakh Sabyrkhan propels into World Boxing Championships finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Yosvany Veitía Soto of Cuba in the semifinals at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

With this triumph Sabyrkhan advanced to the finals by unanimous decision.