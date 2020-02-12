Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh, S Korean foreign ministries held political consultations in Seoul

    12 February 2020, 15:46

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by First Vice Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev took part in the 10th round of the Political Consultations held between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and South Korea in Seoul.

    The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian fields including attraction of investment and new technologies as well as exchange of experience in various spheres.

    At the end of the meeting the parties confirmed a high-level of the bilateral ties and agreed to further expand the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan