    Kazakh, Russian Senators discuss cooperation

    9 December 2022, 21:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 18th session of the Commission on cooperation between the Kazakh Senate and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation took place at the Kazakh upper chamber of parliament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

    Opening the session, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev accentuated the attention of the Commission members on the importance of activating the work of both parliaments to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

    Prospects for the development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in key areas were discussed. These include issues of education, transit and transport potential, interregional and border cooperation. Special attention was paid on joint development of road infrastructure, including the development of border checkpoints, their equipment with inspection complexes, and improvement of border infrastructure.

    Askar Shakirov, co-chair of the Kazakh part of the Commission, Senate Vice Speaker, noted the importance of all-round development of interparliamentary interaction for quality elaboration of the tasks facing the Commission.

    For his part, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council, co-chair of the Russian part of the Commission, Andrey Yatskin expressed gratitude to his colleagues for in-detail discussion of a whole range of current issues and stressed he readiness to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in all spheres.


    Photo: senate.parlam.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Senate Parliament
