Kazakh, Russian Prime Ministers hold talks

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Almaty to attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Digital Almaty Forum, the primeminister.kz. reports.

«We plan to continue cooperation with Russian partners in order to implement the strategic course of relations between the two countries laid down by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin. Our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed succession as a fundamental principle of his work,» said Mamin.

Russia is the main trading partner of Kazakhstan. For 11 months of 2019, bilateral trade amounted to $17.2 billion. In Kazakhstan there are more than 10,000 enterprises with Russian capital, which is 37.4% of the total number of enterprises with foreign capital.

«In order to maintain high positive dynamics in trade and economic cooperation, it is necessary to continue joint work to expand the range of goods and services supplied, establish direct contacts between our business circles, as well as promote goods to third markets,» Mamin said.

During the meeting, issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the industrial, energy, military-technical, space, water and environmental spheres, as well as interaction within the EAEU and other integration associations were discussed.

Mamin and Mishustin focused on the importance of preparations for the XVII Forum of Interregional Environmental Cooperation to be held in November 2020 in Kokshetau.



