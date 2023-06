Kazakh, Russian presidents visited Hermitage-Siberia Centre in Omsk

OMSK. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin – visited the Hermitage-Siberia Centre in Omsk, Kazinform learnt from Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

«The heads of state visited the branch of the Hermitage-Siberia Centre, a regional branch of the State Hermitage Museum in Omsk,» he posted on his Facebook account.