Kazakh, Russian Presidents to join virtual Interregional Cooperation Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are to take part in the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation to take place on September 30, 2021 in Kokshetau city, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Forum themed «Cooperation in the field of ecology and «green» growth» is to include discussions on the priority areas of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The event is an effective platform for holding discussions on priority areas of interaction between the regions of the two States, strengthening bilateral relations, activating contacts of business circles, and talks between reps of government bodies and businesses.

Discussions’ participants are to focus on issues of management of transborder water facilitates, climate change and decarbonization as well as protection of animals and plants.

The Forum is expected to result in signing of a number of documents.



