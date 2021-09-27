Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Russian Presidents to join virtual Interregional Cooperation Forum

    27 September 2021, 16:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are to take part in the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation to take place on September 30, 2021 in Kokshetau city, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Forum themed «Cooperation in the field of ecology and «green» growth» is to include discussions on the priority areas of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    The event is an effective platform for holding discussions on priority areas of interaction between the regions of the two States, strengthening bilateral relations, activating contacts of business circles, and talks between reps of government bodies and businesses.

    Discussions’ participants are to focus on issues of management of transborder water facilitates, climate change and decarbonization as well as protection of animals and plants.

    The Forum is expected to result in signing of a number of documents.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024