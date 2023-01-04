Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

4 January 2023, 07:35
Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Jan 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year holiday and expressed their commitment to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed also certain steps of cooperation in oil and gas and energy spheres.

The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.


Photo: Аkorda
Related news
Roads remain closed in 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge
83yo man dies of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan
116 injured, 9 died in car crashes over first 3 days of New Year
Murat Zhurebekov relieved of post of first vice minister of energy
65 roads closed due to blizzard in Kazakhstan
Key economic highlights in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina out of 2023 Adelaide International 1
News Partner
Popular
1 Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan
2 480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h
3 January 4. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
5 Heavy snowfall batters Almaty

News