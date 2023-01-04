Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

4 January 2023, 07:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Jan 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year holiday and expressed their commitment to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed also certain steps of cooperation in oil and gas and energy spheres.

The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.

Photo: Аkorda