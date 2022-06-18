Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Russian presidents held meeting in Saint Petersburg

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 June 2022, 14:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Kazakh and Russian leaders took place after the plenary session of the 25th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum which had lasted for almost 4 hours, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The presidents discussed in detail the current situation and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade-economic sector, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that despite an uneasy geopolitical situation, the interaction with Russia – a key partner of Kazakhstan – develops dynamically.

Speaking of bilateral cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that «there is no reason to worry. Everything is going on normally.»

«We are working on projects in industrial and agricultural sectors. Investment cooperation develops consistently. This year is special for us since we mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of our bilateral relations. And we can state with confidence that we have reached huge success in development of the bilateral cooperation,» said Tokayev.

In turn, Vladimir Putin also emphasized consistent development of trade-economic cooperation between the countries.

«Thank you very much for coming to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. It is important for us to emphasize our special relationship and to discuss with you personally major issues, primarily, economic ones,» said Putin.

The Russian President noted that mutual trade is growing. «Last year it amounted to $25 billion and exceeded $12 billion in January-March 2022,» he added.

«This year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. A regional forum will be held. In general, our governments are working very intensively,» said the Russian President.


