Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from Russlan Zheldibay, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

«The meeting focused on the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation. The sides emphasized the need to further develop the partnership in a wide range of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties based on mutual respect and in the interests of the two countries,» Ruslan Zheldibay noted.

As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.

On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.