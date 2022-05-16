Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Russian Presidents discuss trade-economic cooperation

    16 May 2022, 22:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    «Following the CSTO jubilee Summit President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, during which the current issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the trade and economic sphere as well as the schedule of the upcoming events, were discussed,» reads a post by the press service of the Kazakh President on Telegram.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
