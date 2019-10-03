Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss preparations for Inter-Regional Coop Forum in Omsk

    3 October 2019, 19:50

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the issues of the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

    «Have just met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. We have discussed the bilateral agenda and preparations for the oncoming Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk. I am confident in further strengthening of our strategic partnership and allied relations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024