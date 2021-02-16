Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Russian PMs talk over the phone

    16 February 2021, 20:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    The sides discussed the relevant issues regarding the bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, agricultural, transport, and space spheres as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU.

    Utmost attention was paid to joint measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection and proper functioning of the checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border.

