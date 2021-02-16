Kazakh, Russian PMs talk over the phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

The sides discussed the relevant issues regarding the bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, agricultural, transport, and space spheres as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU.

Utmost attention was paid to joint measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection and proper functioning of the checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border.