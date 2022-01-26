Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Russian PMs talk over phone

    26 January 2022, 22:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a phone talk with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

    During the talk, the current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed. Special attention was attached to the joint measures against the spread of COVID-19 and the mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on economies of the two countries.

    In the first 11 months of 2021 the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia rose by 30% and hit $21.8bn. The figure is 21% more compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
