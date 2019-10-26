Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Russian PMs met in Moscow

    26 October 2019, 10:55

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia – Askar Mamin and Dmitry Medvedev – met in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh PM noted significant agenda of the meetings of the CIS Heads of Government Council and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as well as the importance of the documents signed on the sidelines of the events.

    «There is a strong interest in our integration union [EAEU - editor] and this interest grows. The most important thing is to properly use all these conditions from the viewpoint of development of our economies and the EAEU as an organization,» Askar Mamin said.

    The Kazakh PM also touched upon the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian bilateral relations and the ways of elimination of the existing barriers in this field.

    Dmitry Medvedev pointed out his interest in expansion of the work on joint projects. «Kazakhstan is our strategic partner, our ally. Our investment and economic cooperation develops dynamically. We are pleased to exchange opinions on what projects should be promoted,» the Russian PM said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
