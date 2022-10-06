Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting
6 October 2022, 19:55

Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Head of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the second Caspian Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

The sides discussed the practical aspects of the development of trade and economic cooperation, interaction in industry and oil and gas sectors, as well as exchanged views on the current issues of regional agenda.

Following the talks, two heads of government expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties in all priority areas of cooperation.



Photo: primeminister.kz






