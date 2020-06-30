Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Russian PMs discuss battle against COVID-19 over phone

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2020, 16:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin had a telephone conversation with the Chair of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic and transport sectors, as well as industrial cooperation and interaction within the EAEU.

Particular attention was paid to joint measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The Russian side expressed the readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan in the form of medicines and test systems with consumables, as well as sending specialists to the Republic of Kazakhstan to deploy infectious diseases hospitals and virological laboratories.


