    Kazakh, Russian heads of state hold bilateral talks at Kremlin

    21 August 2021, 16:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bilateral talks between Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin have begun at the Kremlin, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    As earlier reported the Heads of State are to exchange views on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space. Current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia are to be discussed as well.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

