Kazakh, Russian Heads of Government discuss trade-economic coop over phone

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2022, 19:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a phone talk with Russian Government Chairman Mikhail Mishustin, during which the current issues of cooperation were discussed, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

During the phone talk, the Heads of Government discussed the current issues of the bilateral agenda, highlighting the importance to enhance trade and economic, industrial cooperation and regional interaction.

Smailov and Mishustin noted the readiness to deepen the strategic partnership in the key economic spheres of mutual interest.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Government of Kazakhstan  
