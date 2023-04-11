Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

    11 April 2023, 17:59

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers are holding consultations in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting is taking place as part of the official visit of Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs to the neighboring country.

    According to Murat Nurtleu, Russia has been strategic and major economic partner of Kazakhstan. Both countries enjoy longstanding close and strong relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness

    «Thanks to the intensive interaction and friendly relations of our presidents, we have built an intensive, trustful and constructive bilateral political dialogue, close trade and economic ties, as well as strong regulatory-legal framework,» Murat Nurtleu says.

    During the consultation, it was announced that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin planned to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in autumn to participate in the Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Kostanay.

    Sergey Lavrov congratulated Murat Nurtleu on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs. He expressed confidence that the two sides would continue enhancing strategic partnership.

    The meeting is held in tete-a-tete and extended formats. The sides plan to sign the 2023-2024 Action Plan on Cooperation between the Kazakh, Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers