Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 April 2023, 17:59
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow Photo: gov.kz

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers are holding consultations in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting is taking place as part of the official visit of Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs to the neighboring country.

According to Murat Nurtleu, Russia has been strategic and major economic partner of Kazakhstan. Both countries enjoy longstanding close and strong relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness

«Thanks to the intensive interaction and friendly relations of our presidents, we have built an intensive, trustful and constructive bilateral political dialogue, close trade and economic ties, as well as strong regulatory-legal framework,» Murat Nurtleu says.

During the consultation, it was announced that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin planned to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in autumn to participate in the Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Kostanay.

Sergey Lavrov congratulated Murat Nurtleu on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs. He expressed confidence that the two sides would continue enhancing strategic partnership.

The meeting is held in tete-a-tete and extended formats. The sides plan to sign the 2023-2024 Action Plan on Cooperation between the Kazakh, Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox