Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Russian Foreign Ministers held phone talk

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 November 2020, 12:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have held a phone conversation at the initiative of the Russian side, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In the conversation, both sides shared their views on the agenda of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral events scheduled for this year. The Kazakh Minister briefed his Russian counterpart on the country’s position in the UN, CIS, SCO, CSTO, and other international groupings.

The sides also touched upon the preparations for the upcoming meetings at the highest levels.

The dialogue was held in a traditionally constructive and trustful manner.


Foreign policy    Russia    Kazakhstan  
