Kazakh, Russian FMs talk over the phone

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2021, 20:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov at the initiative of the Russian side, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides discussed the issues of international security and mapped out plans for further international at multilateral platforms.

Tileuberdi and Lavrov also agreed to continue regular contacts on the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
