    Kazakh, Russian FMs holds talks in Nur-Sultan

    8 April 2021, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The meeting of Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mikhtar Tileuberdi with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the onset of the meeting, Minister Tileuberdi praised Kazakh-Russian bilateral relations which, in his words, develop gradually in all areas in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. The nations enjoy intensive political dialogue as well as deep economic ties and promote the process of economic integration.


    Kazakhstan and Russia, according to him, also develop bilateral cooperation in military and technical, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres.

    The head of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to continue practical implementation of all agreements reached at the top level.

    Sergei Lavrov, in turn, thanked the Kazakh side for hospitality and warm welcome. He noted that the ministries have done tremendous work over the past couple of years in terms of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level and that there is a lot to be done in the future.


    He revealed that Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko is set to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in late April. According to Lavrov, the visit will boost development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Moscow and Nur-Sultan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
