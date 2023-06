Kazakh, Russian FMs hold phone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a talk with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the phone, Kazinform reports.

«The ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the current year as well as the ways to expand the international and treaty framework of Kazakh-Russian relations,» reads the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.