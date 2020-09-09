Kazakh, Russian FMs hold negotiations in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The bilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Sergei Lavrov has started in the Russian capital, Moscow, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Lavrov welcomed his Kazakhstani colleague in Moscow and stressed the sides maintain intensive contacts, political dialogue and cooperation on a wide range of issues. According to Lavrov, the meeting of the Council of the SCO Foreign Ministers held in Moscow sets the stage for full-fledge negotiations.

Lavrov also reminded that the second half of the year is traditionally filled with bilateral meetings and contacts. He expressed hope the Russian and Kazakh sides will successfully hold the Interregional Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau as well as other events, including the session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

He also said Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko is planning to visit Kazakhstan and noted that the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia coordinate their positions on certain issues on the agenda of the UN, OSCE and other international organizations.

During the talks, the sides discussed all pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, problems on the regional and global agenda as well as joint fight against the coronavirus infection.

Minister Tileuberdi reminded that Kazakhstan and Russia signed the agreement on deliveries of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. He also revealed that Kazakhstan has been working on its own vaccine production of which is expected to start in February 2020.

Moreover, the foreign ministries agreed to enhance the status of the reciprocal consulates in Russia's Astrakhan and Kazakhstan's Uralsk.



