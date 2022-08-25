Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Russian FMs discuss bilateral relations over phone
25 August 2022 21:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi had a phone talk with the Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ministers discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level events, state and prospect of the bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

The talk also focused on ways to implement the agreements reached during the recent top-level meeting in the city of Sochi.


Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA

