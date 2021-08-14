Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Russian duo strolls into National Bank Open semis in Montreal

    14 August 2021, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan together with Russian Veronika Kudermetova have reached the semifinals of the WTA National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the quarterfinal-match Rybakina and Kudermetova edged out Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

    In the semis the Kazakh-Russian duo will face Canadian Gabriela Dabrowki and Brazilian Luisa Stefani who stunned Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

    Earlier in the Round of 16 Rybakina and Kudermetova routed Czech tandem Karolina Pliskova and and Karolina Muchova.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

