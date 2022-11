Kazakh-Russian duo defeated at the start of WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with Russian Anna Kalinskaya lost to the Chinese duo of Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang in the first round match of WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 57 minutes and ended with the score 1:6, 3:6.





Photo: sports.kz