    Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission holds 102nd meeting in Moscow

    7 March 2020, 10:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 2-6, 2020 the city of Moscow hosted the 102nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Russia Joint Demarcation Commission, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The Commission revised the materials of field demarcation works conducted on the Pavlodar-Novosibirsk section of state border.

    The meeting discussed the issues related to identification of border lines in certain sections and continued drafting the final documents on demarcation.

    The sides verified and drafted a chart of the places of installation of border signs within the East Kazakhstan region and Altai Krai of the Russian Federation in 2020.

    The talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

    The next sitting of the Commission will be held in April 2020 in Kazakhstan.


