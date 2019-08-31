Go to the main site
    Kazakh-Russian Demarcation Commission held 97th meeting in Pavlodar

    31 August 2019, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 26 to 30, the city of Pavlodar hosted the 97th meeting of the Kazakh-Russian Joint Demarcation Commission, Kazinform reports.

    The Commission discussed the development and approval of the draft final documents of demarcation. The participants jointly conducted field investigation at the Pavlodar-Altai section of the state border. The negotiations were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the MFA's press service informed.

    The next meeting of the Commission will take place in September-October 2019 in the territory of the Russian Federation.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs
