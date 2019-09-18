Kazakh, Russian defense ministers discuss military and technical coop in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev is paying an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian colleague Sergei Shoigu, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Defense Ministry informs, the sides discussed the issues of joint command and military training, improvement of regulatory-legal framework and military-technical cooperation.

Nurlan Yermekbayev also visited the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The University offers training programmes in 20 majors and 5 specializations. It also trains specialists for armed forces of foreign countries including Kazakhstan.

The two countries cooperate in joint supply of military products, education and training of militaries and military-technical personnel as well as in organization of exhibitions of armament and military equipment.

Over the years of interaction, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and Russia have jointly participated in more than 60 drills including those held within the CSTO, the SCO and in International Army Games. At present, the divisions of the Kazakh and Russian armies are participating in the Shygys 2019 and Center 2019 military drills and are conducting joint exercises of the naval forces of the Caspian fleet.