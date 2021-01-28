Kazakh-Russian coop discussed in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN – MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – On January 26-27, 2021 a working visit of the Government delegation led by Deputy PM Roman Sklyar to Moscow city took place, Kazinform reports.

The meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Yuri Borisov focused on wider issues of cooperation in industrial and space spheres.

Industrial cooperation was considered at the meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov. Both sides discussed the implementation of the agreements, including within the Kazakh-Russian Industrial Cooperation Action Program signed on April 3, 2019 with the participation of the Heads of State of the two countries.

Mr Sklyar also held a meeting with Transport Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev to debate the most relevant issues of interaction in transport as well as in road and border crossing points infrastructure.

The meeting participants noted the fruitfulness of joint efforts on further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and implementation of joint mutually beneficial projects.



