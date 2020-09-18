Kazakh rider Gidich in top 5 of Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Yevgeniy Gidich finishes 5th at the hectic bunch sprint at the third stage of Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg, while his teammate Zhandos Bizhigitov spends the day in the breakaway, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The third stage of the race started today in Rosport and finished in Schifflange after 159.8 km of intense racing.

Zhandos Bizhigitov was among the five riders, who manage to take off at the first kilometers and formed the breakaway of the day. Five escapers reached the maximum advantage of 4 minutes, but finally were caught by the peloton starting from 15 kilometers to go.

At the final it was massive bunch sprint, where German rider John Degenkolb took the victory and our Yevgeniy Gidich was 5th.

«I had good legs today and this stage’s profile suited me a lot, because there were 3 climbs before the finish. I want to thank my teammates, who worked very hard to put me to the good position for the final. I was aiming to the stage victory today, or at least to be in Top 3, but, unfortunately, I was a little unlucky and finished 5th, also not bad. The next two stages we will work for our leader Vadim Pronski, as they will be important for the general classification of the race,» explained Yevgeniy Gidich after the finish.

«Not bad day for our team, where there were few goals for our riders. We sent Zhandos Bizhigitov to the breakaway in case if it they will succeed to do it until the finish, other riders should work for the Yevgeniy Gidich in case of massive sprint in the final and keep our leader Vadim Pronskiy in the front group. Finally, the breakaway was caught and stage finished with a bunch sprint, where our Yevgeniy Gidich showed the good result finishing in Top 5. Vadim Pronskiy also didn’t loose any anything and finished in the first group with the same time as leader. We have two more important stages ahead, let’s how the race will develop,» commented sports director Sergey Yakovlev.



