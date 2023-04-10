Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2023, 12:18
Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria Photo: instagram.com/drs_kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Erika Zhailauova clinched bronze for her ribbon routine at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

Zhailauova earned a total of 29,350 points for her final ribbon routine settling for bronze. She was also placed 5th for her clubs and ball routine at the event.

Earlier another gymnast from Kazakhstan Elzhana Taniyeva hauled silver at the tournament in Bulgaria. For her ribbon, ball and clubs routine Taniyeva was ranked second collecting silver with a total of 30,900 points.


Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox