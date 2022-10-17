Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at 2022 Grand Prix in Czech Republic

    17 October 2022, 08:40

    ASTANA. KAXINFORM Kazakhstan's rhythmic gymnast Sabina Bakatova won a bronze medal at the 2022 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in the Czech city of Brno, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    18-year-old athlete took a bronze in the final ribbon event. Gold medal was awarded to Slovenian Jekaterina Vedenejeva and a silver medal was won by Lily Ramonatxo from France.

    Sabina Bakatova is a world-class athlete. In March 2022, she won a bronze medal at the prestigious Aphrodite Cup in Greece.

    Photo: instagram.com/kazteam_official


    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050