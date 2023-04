Kazakh rhythmic gymnast grabs bronze at FIG Grand Prix Marbella 2023

MARBELLA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani rhythmic gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva earned bronze at the FIG Grand Prix Marbella 2023 in Spain, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Taniyeva earned bronze for her ball routine. She scored 32,900 points in the final settling for the third place.