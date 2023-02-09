Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh rescuers trying to pull out 3 survivors from quake rubble in Gaziantep

9 February 2023, 08:46
GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM The Kazakh rescuers are continuing search and rescue efforts in quake-stricken Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The rescuers now are trying to pull out three survivors trapped under the rubble for 72 hours.

All of them are experiencing thirst. Health workers are attempting to give them water by dropping tubes.

As earlier reported, 42 nationals of Kazakhstan and 22 of Kyrgyzstan were airlifted from Gazinatep.


A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The country’s 10 provinces as well as neighboring countries, including Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes and several aftershocks killing 12,391.

The second Kazakh rescue team arrived in Türkiye yesterday. The Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Gaziantep.


Screen from video / t.me/kazinform_news



