Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye

    13 February 2023, 18:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue teams saved 7 people, pulled 67 bodies from the rubble in quake-hit Gaziantep and Nurdağı cities in southeast of Türkiye. More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities. More than 60 injured people were rendered assistance, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

    Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm). The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

    According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 31,000 in Türkiye.


    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
    March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9