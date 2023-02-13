Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye

13 February 2023, 18:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue teams saved 7 people, pulled 67 bodies from the rubble in quake-hit Gaziantep and Nurdağı cities in southeast of Türkiye. More than 200 people were accommodated in temporary heating facilities. More than 60 injured people were rendered assistance, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm). The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake reached 31,000 in Türkiye.


Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

